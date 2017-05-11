Woman brain damaged in car crash awarded €6.5m

A young woman who suffered brain damage as a teenager when the car in which she was a passenger collided with another vehicle has settled her High Court action for a total of €6.5 million.

The 26-year-old woman, who cannot be identified because she is a ward of court, was a passenger in a car which crashed in the midlands in 2008. She had to be cut from the wreckage.

The president of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly, approved a final settlement of €5 million on Thursday which, with an earlier interim payment of €1.5 million in 2012, brings the total settlement to €6.5 million.

Through her father, the woman sued the drivers of the two vehicles in relation to the accident.

Failure to stop

It was claimed there was failure to steer, stop, swerve or manage the motor vehicle so as to avoid the collision and failure to have any regard for her safety.

It was further claimed there was failure to maintain any or any adequate or proper lookout and there was driving at excessive speed.

The claims were denied.

Finbarr Fox SC, for the woman, said she was only a teenager at the time of the accident.

She had suffered brain damage and other serious injuries and requires full-time care, he said. She preferred to be at home and her father had given up his job to look after her.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Kelly said it was a fair and good one and represented the end of the litigation.