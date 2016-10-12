Widow of man killed working on Luas line settles case

A widow whose husband died in a “tragic accident” during construction works on the Dublin Luas line extension has settled her High Court action for €685,000.

Eilis Crawford (43), Forge Meadow, Ballon, Co Carlow, sued over the death of her husband George, a father of two, in an incident near the Luas Extension Project at Citywest Avenue, Dublin, on May 15th, 2009.

Mr Crawford was helping to offload concrete slabs from a trailer parked on the roadway adjacent to the site compound near the Luas Extension Project, the court heard.

As he was attaching lifting chains to the lifting eyes of the slabs, the rear wheels of a teleporter lost contact with the ground, Mr Crawford was struck in the shoulder and back by the teleporter forks and died as a result, the court was told.

David Hardiman SC, for Mrs Crawford, said it was a “tragic accident” and there was no question of contributory negligence.

Mrs Crawford had sued a building materials supplier, Shareridge Ltd, Castlebar, Co Mayo; BAM Rail Ltd of Kill, Co Kildare and the teleporter driver, Stephen Cannon, Ballymote, Co Sligo.

Among the claims, it was alleged there was failure to ensure the safety, health and welfare at work of Mr Crawford and to provide and maintain a safe and proper system of work.

As a result, Mrs Crawford and her son and daughter had suffered mental distress and injury, it was claimed.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Kevin Cross extended his sympathy to the Crawford family. While nothing could undo what happened, he hoped the settlement would be some consolation to the family, the judge said.