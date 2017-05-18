‘Weapons’ found in Dublin property vacated by 13 families

Knives and machetes were found at a Dublin property which has been vacated by 13 families on foot of orders granted to a bank appointed receiver, the High Court has been told.

Mr Justice Paul Gilligan heard the items were discovered at 16 Annesley Bridge Road, Fairview.

Thirteen families, including a dozen children, had been living in several units at the premises which the court previously ordered be vacated and handed over to the receiver, Simon Coyle.

The judge also referred matters to the Garda Fraud Squad after two of the residents said the families had each been paying up to €200 weekly rent to a man they knew as Brian. The court was told he has no connection with the receiver or the owner of the property, John Farrelly.

On Thursday, Declan Wade BL, for Mr Coyle, told the judge his client had taken possession of the property.

There was a fear some of the residents may try to regain access to the property as they had taken only light possessions with them, he said.

A lot of items remain in the property and the receiver’s agent had discovered “weapons” there, including “knives and machetes”, counsel said. This put the matter on a “more sinister footing” and the find had been reported to gardaí.

No connection

Det Sgt David McGinty from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said an investigation had been opened into claims the residents had been paying rent to a person said to have no connection with either the receiver or the owner. The bureau and gardaí at Clontarf would be looking into the allegations, he said.

Dermot Sheehan BL, for Mr Farrelly, said his client has been willing at all times to cooperate with the receiver and was not responsible for those who had been residing at the property.

After Mr Coyle was appointed receiver over the property by Bank of Ireland in January 2015, he initiated proceedings against the residents and Mr Farrelly because he was unable to take possession of the premises.

Last November, Mr Coyle got injunctions preventing Mr Farrelly and all those occupying the premises interfering with or taking possession of the property.

He later claimed those orders were not complied with and sought orders for attachment and committal of Mr Farrelly and any others residing there over alleged contempt of court orders.

Mr Farrelly has denied contempt and said he has nothing to do with the property for some time. He previously said the residents were squatters and he has no connection with ‘Brian’.

The judge has adjourned the matter for a week.