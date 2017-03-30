Visually impaired man wins case against State over voting rights

A severely visually impaired man has won his case against the State over arrangements for his right to vote in private and without assistance.

A High Court judge has said the man is entitled to a declaration that the State has a duty to provide arrangements allowing visually impaired people to vote privately and without assistance in elections and referendums where reasonably practicable and economically effective.

Mr Justice Tony O’Connor said he shared the concerns of Robbie Sinnott about the State’s delay over years in introducing such arrangements.

He said the court cannot require the Minister for the Environment to adopt any particular arrangement such as a tactile voting device for such voting but it can make a declaration to guide the Minister about the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act 1992.

He was also prepared to declare the Minister has a duty to outline, in public, details of planned studies and regulations for the provision of arrangements to facilitate visually impaired voters to mark their ballot papers without assistance, as envisaged by the 1992 Act.

The formal wording of the declarations will be made later after lawyers have considered the judgment. Costs issues will also be decided later.

The judge on Thursday gave his reserved judgment on the action by Mr Sinnott against the Minister for the Environment, Community, and Local Government and the State.

A father of two of James Street, Dublin, Mr Sinnott, aged in his 40s , is a member of the Blind Legal Alliance who was born with several visual impairment and expects to be unable to see at all within four years.

With assistance of an educational support worker, a specially developed computer software package and strong visual magnifier, he is pursuing a PhD in Irish at Trinity College having previously obtained other degrees.

Secret Ballot

Mr Sinnott claimed he must ask the polling station presiding officer to complete his ballot paper which effectively means he is being deprived of his right to a secret ballot.

The State has been aware since at least 2011 of mechanisms that could ensure secret voting for visually impaired persons in elections here, it was also claimed. In proceedings supported by the Free Legal Advice Centres, he argued the State’s delay in introducing a system allowing him vote secretly without assistance breached his rights.

State’s duty

On Thursday, Mr Justice O’Connor ruled Mr Sinnott was entitled to two declarations concerning the State’s duty in this matter.

He said there was no need to award damages because Mr Sinnott’s main grievance has been addressed. He also said the court has no role in directing the minister to assess details of a report of the National Disability Authority concerning methods to assist visually impaired persons to vote in secret.

Because the State has not made the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities part of domestic law, it did not advance Mr Sinnott’s case except in the context of norms, the judge said.

He also noted there is no common electoral procedure within the EU and said there was no breach of the European Convention on Human Rights Act 2003.

Earlier, he said the court could not ignore the delay over years until 2016 in introducing regulations allowing for use of templates to assist the visually impaired when voting in referendums.

Last year, after Mr Sinnott had initiated his case, the Minister acted on his 20 year old power to introduce regulations allowing for use of templates in referendums, he said. The introduction of those regulations underscored the acceptance that tactile voting devices “could have been made available for multiple referenda since 2009”.

He also empathised with Mr Sinnott’s complaint about the lack of information emanating from the franchise of the Department of the Environment relating to the actual steps taken, or to be taken, to emulate the use of tactile voting devices available to visually impaired persons in Northern Ireland.

The judge said he shared Mr Sinnott’s concerns the Minister did not afford sufficient or reasonable recognition of the duty imposed on him by the Oireachtas and the Constitution to assure a secret ballot as soon as reasonably practicable.

Tactile voting device

Earlier, he noted the National Council of the Blind of Ireland had in a 2006 paper on Accessible Voting for All recommended to the then Minister the use of tactile voting device’s or more specifically a tactile ballot template as a cost effective and feasible option for visually impaired persons to choose.

Further recommendations followed over the years and the disability sectoral plan for 2013-2015 extended the commitment to enhance access to voting for people with visual or intellectual disability, he said.

While there was an agreement to trial the use of templates at a referendum from 2012, that did not happen, he said. He also noted forms of tactile voting devices have been used in UK elections for years.

Addressing the state’s reservations about the use of tactile voting devices in an electoral system based on proportional representation, the judge said he was satisfied, based on the evidence, any problems could be overcome. He was also satisfied from the evidence the system used in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections “has not been an insuperable obstacle”.

The court heard the cost of providing templates for referendums is estimated between €30-40,000 while the cost would be higher in general elections.