Two High Court disputes involving law firm settled

Two separate disputes involving a Dublin law firm have been resolved, the High Court has heard.

In the first of the High Court actions involving the KOD Lyons practice, specialising in criminal and human rights actions, solicitor Michael Kelleher had sued his fellow solicitors and partners in the firm, John O’Doherty and Aine Flynn.

Mr Kelleher claimed he had been frozen out of the practice. The claims were denied.

The High Court previously heard the partners had come to a realisation that the partnership could no longer continue.

On Friday, Mr Justice Tony O’Connor was told by Frank Callanan SC, for Mr Kelleher, that, following “significant talks”, the parties had “resolved their differences” and the case between the partners could be struck out.

Marcus Dowling BL, for Ms Flynn and Mr O’Doherty, said the parties had been involved in a significant partnership where differences had arose. His clients wanted to wish Mr Kelleher the very best in the future, counsel added.

Counsel said Mr Kelleher would be leaving the KOD Lyons firm, which will continue to practice, and would be setting up his own practice.

Mr Dowling said the dispute had not affected the firm’s clients in any way.

No other details of the settlement were revealed.

Alleged breach of contract

A separate action by KOD Lyons against two of its former solicitors, Freda Murphy and Niamh O’Brien, for an alleged breach of contract had also settled, Mr Dowling told the court.

In that case, the firm was seeking injunctions restraining the two solicitors canvassing any of its clients or carrying on a practice as solicitors anywhere within a mile of the firm’s offices until April 2017.

The injunctions, and the claim of breach of contract, were fully contested.

It had been claimed the case involving the firm’s partners had been holding up the action against the two former solicitors and Barney Quirke BL, for the two, said they were happy the parties in the other action had come to an amicable agreement.

No terms of the agreement in the second case were outlined and the case was adjourned to allow the settlement be implemented.

The parties involved in both actions thanked Mr Justice O’Connor for allowing their talks progress. He welcomed the settlements.