Troubled teenager ‘intends to kill children’, court told

A teenage boy who has said he intends to kill small children to stop them growing into “bad and violent” adults needs urgent assessment and treatment not available here, the president of the High Court has said.

Mr Justice Peter Kelly said the disturbing evidence before him was the boy is considered to pose a risk of violence to himself and others and has said he intends to kill his younger siblings.

The judge said the HSE is entitled to orders making the boy a ward of court and for his transfer to the UK for specialised psychiatric assessment not available here due to absence of an appropriate facility.

That assessment, the court was told, may require a trial of psychotropic medication.

Undisputed medical evidence before the court stated the boy, following exposure to violent and pornographic material on the internet, believes there are “bad and violent” people in the world.

Cannibalism

He believes he should kill children when they are small to avoid them becoming bad and violent people, the judge noted.

He has also said he intends to kill his younger siblings.

The evidence also showed the boy has an interest in cannibalism, the judge added.

The boy, presently in an institution that cannot be identified, previously harmed himself and a consultant psychiatrist considers he is at risk of doing violence to himself and others, the judge noted.

From the “disturbing” evidence, he was satisfied the boy needs urgent and effective treatment.

The boy is considered to be on the autism spectrum and to have high-functioning autism but a full assessment of his clinical needs cannot be carried out here because there is no suitable facility.

His parents share the concerns about his psychiatric state and supported the application to have him made a ward of court.

They also supported his transfer to the UK facility in circumstances where no full diagnosis has been made but had concerns about administration of medication as part of that assessment to be taken into account, the court heard.

They asked to be kept informed on medication and other issues and to visit him regularly in the UK.

The judge said, while he understood the parents concerns, the evidence was trial of medication would be done under close medical supervision and in circumstances where the boy has court protection.

He considered the HSE was entitled to the orders making the boy a ward of court and for his transfer to the UK for assessment. He also noted the HSE will fund regular visits by the parents to their son.

The judge said his orders will not become effective until after the general solicitor of wards of court visits the boy this week to ascertain, insofar as possible, his views.

If she considers it appropriate, the solicitor has liberty to apply to the court after that visit, he directed.

On the evidence before the court as of now, he considered the HSE was entitled to the orders and noted a place is due to become available later this month in the relevant UK facility.