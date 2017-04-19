Teen in danger over drug debt can be placed in secure unit

The Child and Family Agency (CFA) has secured High Court orders allowing it to place a 16-year-old whose life is in danger over a suspected drug debt at a secure care unit for troubled teenagers.

The emergency orders were granted by Mr Justice Paul Butler after the court was informed the boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is believed to owe a drug dealer a lot of money for heroin and crack cocaine.

Seeking the orders Sarah McKechnie, for the agency, said the orders were being sought so the boy could also get access to the therapeutic services he requires as well as being protected from harm. The youth, who is under the care of the agency, is living at a non-secure facility.

The court heard that recently his behaviour had “escalated beyond control” and was such that he was not only a risk to himself but also to others.

He had been taking drugs and abusing alcohol and had become violent, assaulted others and damaged property, which brought him to the attention of gardaí, said Ms McKechnie.

It was also feared that he had got involved in drug dealing and the teen was unable to explain how he came into possession of quantities of cash, said counsel. It was further feared that his life maybe at serious risk because he owes money to a drug dealer.

Counsel said that his carers learned the boy had been collecting drug debts on behalf of others, and had been encouraged to take part in robberies to pay off what he owed.

Chaotic background

Staff at his current placement felt they could no longer keep the teen safe, added Ms McMcKechnie.

The court heard the boy had “a chaotic family background” and had stopped attending school or the therapeutic sessions arranged for him. Counsel said he had also absconded from his current non-secure placement on several occasions.

Preliminary tests conducted by medical professionals suggest the teen has mental health problems requiring treatment. The boy had also told those charged with his care that he “wanted to give up”.

Counsel said the CFA had done what it could for the youth but now had “reached the end point ” and intervention was “urgently required.”

The agency sought orders including one placing the boy at the secure unit, as well as another allowing gardaí to detain the teen and take him to the facility.

Members of the teen’s family were supporting the CFA’s application, counsel added.

The judge praised the agency and all the other parties for the work they have done to date to help the teen and said he had “no hesitation” in making the orders, granted with just one side present in court. The judge said the boy’s situation was “very worrying” and he expressed hope that the placement at the unit would be of benefit to the youth.

The case will return before the High Court next week.