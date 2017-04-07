State opposes Denis O’Brien’s application for costs in Dáil case

Lawyers for the Dáil and State have opposed an application by Denis O’Brien to have them pay “a portion” of the estimated €1 million costs of his failed High Court action.

The businessman took the case over statements made by two TDs in the Dáil about his banking affairs.

Mr O’Brien is a “very wealthy” man while her side is funded by the taxpayer and no person who sued seeking to have a “chilling effect” on parliamentary speech should get costs of such a case, Sara Moorhead SC, for the Dail side said.

Both she and Maurice Collins SC, for the State, said they should get their costs against the businessman of the seven day case.

There was nothing novel in the case and Mr O’Brien had sued out of personal interest and to have the court rebuke the TDs, Mr Collins said.

The case did raise very important issues to the extent that, had Mr O’Brien won, the consequences for parliamentary speech would have been “dramatic and very, very negative”.

What the court ultimately found was the constitutional articles conferring immunity on parliamentary speech “mean what they say”, irrespective of “devices and stratagems” advanced on behalf of Mr O’Brien whose case was aimed at punishing the TDs, he said.

Justice demands the ordinary rule on costs be enforced and costs be awarded against the unsuccessful plaintiff, he urged.

Important case

Michael Cush SC, for Mr O’Brien, said the case was important and “undoubtedly novel”.

There was no previous case where a citizen with a court order complained what was said in the Dáil rendered that order pointless and the court had also clarified an area of possible ambiguity concerning the application of Article 15, conferring immunity from suit on Dáil “utterances .

This was a novel and important case not brought by his client entirely out of personal interest but also for other citizens who wished to protect the privacy of personal information protected by court orders. There was of course a personal interest but no personal advantage to Mr O’Brien, he said.

Ms Justice Úna Ní Raifeartaigh said she was reserving her judgment on the costs application concerning Mr O’Brien’s seven day case against the clerk of the Dáil, the Dáil Committee on Procedures and Privileges and the State.

It arose from statements made on separate dates in summer 2015 by Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy and Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty after he had got court injunctions restraining RTÉ publicising that information.

Separation of powers

In her judgment last week dismissing his case, Ms Justice Ní Raifeartaigh said what Mr O’Brien sought was prohibited by the separation of powers under the Constitution, “very far-reaching” and would have a “chilling effect” on parliamentary speech into the future.

She adjourned to Friday to allow the sides consider her judgment and to address costs issues.