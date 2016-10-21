Sons of murdered GAA player James Hughes to share €90,000

The partner of a gaelic football player who was shot dead in Co Louth five years ago has secured a High Court decree for payout of a €90,000 insurance policy held by the gunman.

The money will go to James Hughes’ three sons, the court heard.

Mr Hughes was captain of Crossmaglen Rangers GFC in south Armagh and a winner of three All-Ireland club medals.

He died on December 11th, 2011 when he was wounded with a shotgun while in a taxi in a Dunalk housing estate.

Shane Rogers, of Iniskeen, Co Monaghan, later went to a Garda station and was charged with the murder, the High Court heard.

Nine days after the shooting, Mr Rogers was found hanging in a cell at Cloverhill courthouse. He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

In the High Court on Friday, Mr Justice Kevin Cross made an order for payment of a €90,244 insurance policy held by Rogers to Jennifer McMullan, partner of Mr Hughes, and his three sons.

Tragic case

The judge said it was a very tragic case and he sympathised with the family of Mr Hughes.

Ms McMullan, of Annavale Green, Keady, Co Armagh, sued the personal representative of the estate of the late Mr Rogers over the shooting of Mr Hughes.

Jonathon Kilfeather SC said Ms McMullan was partner of Mr Hughes and mother of two of his sons. He also had a son from a previous relationship.

Judgement was obtained in the case last June when the administrator of the Rogers estate indicated he was not going to defend the case and it was before the court on Friday for assessment of damages only.

Counsel said Mr Rogers had an insurance policy worth €90,224, which the insurance company had said it would not pay out unless a court order was made.

Counsel said it had been agreed by the family that the proceeds of the policy be divided equally between Mr Hughes’ three sons Darragh, Lee and Tiernan. Ms McMullan had waived any right in relation to it.

Mr Justice Cross said Ms McMullan’s decision was “most fair and reasonable”.

The shooting occurred when a taxi carrying Mr Hughes and a woman pulled into a housing estate.

One shot was fired at the taxi and the gunman then chased after the taxi and fired another shot. The two other people in the taxi were also injured.