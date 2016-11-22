Solicitor struck off for professional misconduct

The High Court has struck off a solicitor for professional misconduct over failures to deal expeditiously with undertakings he gave to a bank in relation to two conveyancing matters.

Damien Cassidy, the now retired principal of Walker and Co Solicitors, Sandymount Road, Dublin, was found guilty by a Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal of eight counts of professional misconduct, including failing to reply to correspondence from the Law Society or to attend meetings of the Society’s complaints and client relations committee.

The tribunal made the strike off recommendation last January, particularly having regard to the fact he had 62 previous findings of professional misconduct against him, including concerning failures over undertakings and failing to reply to Law Society inquiries.

Complained

Solicitors’ undertakings are a staple of conveyancing and ensure there is good marketable title to properties.

Representing himself, Mr Cassidy opposed the strike off application and complained that matters which he had not been notified of had been presented to the court.

The President of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly, said he was only taking into account those matters which were relevant to the tribunal’s recommendation.

Approving the recommendation for strike off, the judge said the tribunal made its findings after a three-day hearing at which Mr Cassidy was represented.