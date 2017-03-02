Shatter should be ‘vindicated’ over Guerin report conclusions

The State has a duty to vindicate former minister for justice Alan Shatter’s rights in light of seriously damaging conclusions made in a report about his handling of a Garda whistleblower, the Court of Appeal has said.

The manner in which the report by senior counsel Seán Guerin made conclusions about the former Fine Gael TD’s response to the claims made by Sgt Maurice McCabe breached his rights to fair procedures and natural justice.

The court held on Thursday that it was not open to it to make orders quashing the disputed parts of the May 2014 report and requiring Mr Guerin to amend it because it considered those issues were a matter for negotiation between Mr Shatter and the government, which had commissioned the report.

Mr Justice Seán Ryan stressed it would be a “hollow victory” for Mr Shatter if he merely got a court declaration that the findings were reached in breach of his rights without any amendment of the report as it currently stands on the public record.

It would be “unjust and unreasonable” to allow “objectionable” conclusions about Mr Shatter to go unaffacted by the court’s decision in his favour, he said.

If no agreement was reached with the government on the matter, Mr Shatter had the option of returning to the court, the judge added.

The court considered Mr Guerin had no further role in this matter as his report had been provided to the government and it was for the State to address the situation. There was no reason to suppose the State will not wish to vindicate Mr Shatter’s good name, Mr Justice Ryan said.

Redacted

The relevant parts could be redacted, for example, with a note explaining it was done in response to the Court of Appeal’s judgment, he noted. It was possible to delete those parts and still leave the report in a condition that “makes sense”.

The three judge court made final orders on Thursday following its judgment last November allowing Mr Shatter’s appeal against the High Court’s rejection of his challenge to the report, which was brought against Mr Guerin only.

The judges ruled Mr Shatter was entitled to his legal costs in the High Court and of the appeal against Mr Guerin and to a declaration the relevant conclusions were reached in breach of his rights to fair procedures and natural and constitutional justice.

It refused to make orders requiring Mr Guerin to amend the report to reflect the court’s decision and give a copy of the amended report to the Taoiseach because of its view such amending was a matter for the State.

Paul Sreenan SC, for Mr Shatter, had argued those orders were necessary to address an injustice to Mr Shatter but Paul Anthony McDermott SC, for Mr Guerin, argued the report was no longer under his control and that the last government had published and acted upon it by setting up a commission of investigation. The issue was between Mr Shatter and the Taoiseach, Mr Sreenan said.

In separate concurring judgments, Ms Justice Mary Finlay Geoghegan and Ms Justice Mary Irvine agreed with Mr Justice Ryan as to what delcarations and orders should be made.

Appeal

Mr McDermott asked for, and secured, a stay on the orders to allow his side an opportunity to consider whether to seek a Supreme Court appeal.

In its judgment last November, the Court of Appeal ruled Mr Shatter’s constitutional rights were in jeopardy by reasons of the conclusions Mr Guerin was proposing to include in his report and Mr Shatter should have been allowed to respond before the report was given to the Taoiseach, who later published it.

Mr Guerin was obliged to observe the rules of natural justice and there was a breach of those rights because of the “defective” procedure adopted, it held.