Selected text messages between Pat Hickey and Thomas Bach ahead of Rio

The following are among a series of text messages between Pat Hickey and Thomas Bach, which police say they obtained from Mr Hickey’s phone after it was seized as part of their investigations:

Nov 4th, 2014* – PH to TB: Congratulations on the UN declaration on automny [sic]. The Czar is happy!!! Jan 1st, 2015 – TB to PH: Happy New Year 2015 – in friendship Thomas Jan 1st, 2015 – PH to TB: Thank you boss and a very happy and successful year to you as well. I will look forward to meeting you later this month at HQ. Pat. June 17th** – PH to TB: Had a private meeting with No 1 man here today. He asked me advice on a Oly bid as a result he will say it at closing ceremony. Happy days. June 28th – TB to PH: Congratulations and a big hug Thomas July 12th – PH to TB: Thomas when you are back from your travels I would like an appointment to meet with you as you say four eyes to discuss the ticket ATR situation as I believe it’s come to an impasse. I look forward to hearing from you. Best regards Pat Sept 3rd – PH to TB: Thomas My job is to support you and give you an opinion. I sincerely feel you have to make some very positive statement on the refugee/migrant situation that is taking place in Europe presently. I know it’s difficult but you’re the man to do it. Best Pat Jan 16th, 2016 – PH to TB Thomas, I will be in Lausanne from 11 AM approx next Wednesday 20th. I would like to meet with you for a short meeting to get your advice and guidance on the following subjects.

1. Finishing as president of Olympic Council of Ireland due to pressure of work with my other activities and also it’s good timing.

2. My wish to go forward again for the EB [executive board] in the Rio session as the Anoc [Association of National Olympic Committees] representative.

3. To go forward again for president of EOC [European Olympic Committees] in 2017.

4. To go forward again for Anoc senior VP in 2017.

5. To get an idea from you when we could announce the next European games in Russia. Your wise counsel on all of the above would be much appreciated. Please have your office advise me what would be the best time for you maybe before the dinner? Anyhow I am at your disposal. Best regards Pat April 13th – PH to TB: Things are much improved here in Rio and I am going home with really good feelings that the games will work out well. June 22nd – *** TB to PH: Thank you very much for your great support – see you soon Thomas June 22nd – PH to TB: My great pleasure Mr President. It was a great success for you and you handled it brilliantly. Congratulations. Pat

* The UN resolution was passed on November 3rd, 2014 in the wake of Russia’shosting of the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi. ** The European Games took place in Baku, Azerbaijan between June 12th and 28th. *** On June 21st, 2016, Bach announced athletes from Russia could compete at Rio only if they passed “individual evaluation”.