Retired High Court judge Robert Barr dies

Retired High Court judge Mr Justice Robert Barr, who headed the tribunal of inquiry into the fatal shooting in 2000 of John Carthy in Abbeylara, Co Longford, has died.

Among the late judge’s key decisions was his 2000 landmark judgment finding the State was obliged to provide free primary education for Jamie Sinnott, then a 23-year-old autistic man, past the age of 18.

The judge also awarded a total of €225,000 damages to Jamie and his mother Kathy for breach of their constitutional rights.

The judge found Mr Sinnott had received no more than two years of meaningful education despite being diagnosed with autism as a baby.

The judgment had significant implications for some 1,200 other autistic children but was later overturned by the Supreme Court, which held the right to primary education ended at 18.

Retired in 2002

Following 17 years as a High Court judge, Mr Justice Barr retired in 2002 and later headed a two-year tribunal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the shooting dead of John Carthy by armed members of the Garda Emergency Response Unit.

The Abbeylara tribunal report of 2006 was highly critical of Garda management of the incident and led to the establishment of a wide-ranging model for successful Garda negotiator arrangements.

Mr Justice Barr is survived by his wife Mary and his four sons, Robert, Anthony, Patrick, Michael and daughter Louise. His son Anthony is a serving High Court judge.

His funeral will take place following 10am mass on Friday at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock in Dublin before burial at Shanganagh Cemetery.