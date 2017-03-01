Postman ‘savagely’ attacked by dog awarded €100,000

A postman who was “savagely” attacked by a German Shepherd dog as he delivered post in north Co Dublin has been awarded more than €100,000 damages against the dog owner by the High Court.

James McCreary, a postman for more than 30 years, has been left with physical scars on his leg and the memory of being “savagely attacked” by the dog, in which he was knocked to the ground and screamed for his life, Mr Justice Kevin Cross said.

The postman, who was saved by the prompt action of a young man who pulled the full-grown dog off him, was entitled to “significant damages”, he said.

Mr McCreary (53) Wood Dale Road, Rush, Co Dublin, had sued the dog owner, Sheelagh Morris, Mill Road, St Margarets, Co Dublin over the incident as he delivered post to the Morris home in October 31st 2014.

He claimed failure to ensure a person visiting the premises was not attacked by the dog and failure to adequately or at all deal with his previous concerns about the dog.

The court was told liability was admitted in the case and it was before the court for assessment of damages only. Since the incident, the dog had been put down by the owner, the court also heard.

Pain

Outlining the case, Richard Kean SC, for Mr McCreary, said he thought he was going to be killed in the ferocious attack and was left in excruciating pain afterwards, with three lacerations to his right leg which later becoame infected.

The postman who was out of work for three and a half months after the attack and suffered severe post traumatic stress as a result of it, counsel said.

On a previous occasion, the dog was inside the gate of the house, frothing at the mouth and barking at the postman as he delivered post to the outside post box, counsel said. This had been mentioned to the owner, he added.

In evidence, Mr McCreary said the gate was open when he pulled up to the Morris home at 8.30am on October 31st 2014.

He said he went to get the post from the back of the van when there was a rustle and the dog charged at him and latched onto his leg.

Screaming

“I was screaming help, help, help. I thought this was it. I was kicking at the dog. I hit him on the snout but I was not going to get away from this dog. I thought it might have lasted three mintues but it was probably 30 seconds.”

He said the son of the owner dragged the dog off him and he pulled himself on his knees to his post van.

“I was a wreck. It scared the life out of me. It is a cliche to say a dog attacks a postman but this was no joke.”

Making a totaL award of €103,300, includig special damages of €3,300, Mr Justice Cross said Mr McCreary was a most pleasant and honest witness who was left with the scars and the memory of what occurred.

Afterwards Mr McCreary’s solcitior Dermot McNamara said: “Postal workers cannot defend themselves against dogs who attack, however many precautions they take. Dog owners have a responsibility to keep their pets under control at all times.”

In this case, a momentary lapse resulted in Mr McCreery suffering significant and permanent injury, he added. ends