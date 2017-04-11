Mother posts bail for man wanted for attempted murder of PSNI officer

A Dublin man wanted in Northern Ireland over the attempted murder of a police officer has been granted bail after his mother agreed to a €30,000 surety.

The High Court heard that Sean Farrell (32) was arrested in Dublin on March 23rd on foot of a European Arrest Warrant seeking his surrender to the Northern authorities for attempted murder and possession of explosives with intent to endanger life.

Leo Mulrooney, counsel for Mr Farrell, said his client was granted bail on the condition that an independent surety of €30,000, with €25,000 to be lodged into court, be approved.

Counsel said that Farrell’s mother, Monica Farrell, of Kilfenora Road, Crumlin, Dublin, agreed to the independent surety to satisfy the bail conditions.

The conditions also include that Mr Farrell, who is currently detained at Portlaoise prison, will provide a €5,000 cash surety of his own, will sign daily at Sundrive Garda station, surrender his passport and reside at his mother’s home.

Mr Justice Donald Binchy warned Ms Farrell that if her son fails to abide by the bail conditions, she may lose the full €30,000 which, the court heard, was her life savings.

Barrister Tony McGillicuddy, for the State, said the Minister for Justice was satisfied that details of Ms Farrell’s bank account showed she was in a position to act as an independent surety.

Mr Farrell was arrested last month at his place of work in north Dublin.

Another man, Ciaran Maguire (29), of Kippure Road, Finglas, Dublin, was also arrested in relation to the same charges.