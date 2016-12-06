Minister must reconsider Barry White’s bid to practice, court rules

The Minister for Justice must reconsider retired High Court judge Barry White’s application to resume practising as a criminal barrister, the Court of Appeal ruled on Tuesday.

The three-judge court dismissed an appeal by the Minister against a High Court decision that he could resume practice but said the question of his entitlement to be placed on the legal aid list for barristers “remains to be further considered and decided by the Minister”.

Ms Justice Mary Finlay Geoghegan, on behalf of the appeal court, allowed the Minister’s appeal in relation to declarations from the High Court that the refusal had been unreasonable and an interference with his constitutional right to earn a livelihood.

Mr White (71), a former High and Central Criminal Court judge, claimed he needed to return to practice for, among other reasons, out of economic necessity because his €78,000 pension is not enough to meet his family’s needs.

In the High Court last July, Mr Justice Max Barrett ruled Mr White can be included on the State-funded panel for criminal legal aid work without being subject to Bar Council regulation.

The Minister had argued the Criminal Justice (Legal Aid) Act 1962, and regulations made under that Act in 1965, meant barristers seeking to be added to the legal aid panel must be regulated by the Bar Council.

Her refusal to include Mr White, who had an extensive criminal defence practice before being appointed a judge, was based on a Bar Council rule perceived as restraining judges resuming practice in courts lower than where they had presided, the High Court said.

Mr Justice Barrett found there is no legal requirement for a barrister to be regulated by the Bar Council before they can be included on the panel. The Minister’s refusal breached Mr White’s constitutional rights to work and earn a livelihood, he also found

The Minister appealed and the Court of Appeal heard a core issue centred on construction of Section 5 of the 1965 Criminal Justice (Legal Aid) Regulations providing for the Bar Council to forward names of practising barristers for inclusion on the criminal legal aid panel.

The Minister argued the appeal court was entitled to take judicial notice, when the 1962 (legal aid) Act was enacted,that practising barristers were all members of the Law Library.

That Act and 1965 regulations must be construed to mean barristers must be regulated by the Bar Council because, otherwise, there would effectively be no regulation of barristers seeking to be added to the panel, it was argued.

Lawyers for Mr White argued in the appeal that the Minister, by insisting Mr White must be regulated by the Bar Council before he can be added to the panel, was seeking to advance a policy without statutory authority as Section 5 was “unambiguous” in containing no such requirement.

In its decision on Tuesday , the Court of Appeal said the High Court was correct in concluding the Minister’s refusal to include Mr White’s name on the panel, for the reason the Minister gave, was outside her powers (ultra vires).

Mr White was therefore entitled to an order quashing the Minister’s decision which she communicated in letters on May 29, 2015, and October 9, 2015.

In relation to the High Court’s finding on his constitutional right to earn a livelihood, Mr Justice Finlay Geoghegan said the trial judge was in error in concluding that the challenged decision could be considered as an interference with his right to earn a livelihood as protected by Article 40.3 of the Constitution.

The appeal court also allowed the Minister’s appeal in relation to the High Court finding that the Minister’s decision was unreasonable in law.

The Minister did not purport to exercise a discretion on the facts of this application but rather took the view she did not have before her a valid notification from the Bar Council, Ms Justice Finlay Geoghegan said.

It was important to emphasise the lawfulness of the Bar Council’s code of conduct rule had not yet been decided, she said.

The potentially relevant issues (to be decided) include whether Mr White was or is willing to act for people to whom a legal aid certificate is granted; whether he is now subject to the code of conduct; and the lawfulness of rule 5.21 of the code.

Ms Justice Finlay Geoghegan also made a final observation in relation to references in the High Court decision from a previous legal case in which a trial judge said being a judge was “just a job”.

She said this was inconsistent with the Constitution and should not stand.

“It is a fundamental misconception to consider being a judge to be ‘just a job’”, she said. The position of someone who practised as a barrister, was then appointed a judge, and seeks to return to practice after retiring “remains for consideration”, she said.