Man with catastrophic brain injury following crash settles action for €2.75m

A man who suffered a catastrophic brain injury when the car in which he was a passenger crashed into a wall has settled his High Court action for €2.75 million.

Caspers Gibners, now aged 33, may not have been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the road incident in Drogheda, Co Louth, in August 2012, the court heard.

Five years later, he remains in a minimally conscious state, cannot communicate and is being cared for in a nursing home as he needs 24-hour specialist care.

Turlough O’Donnell SC, for Mr Gibners, said this was a very tragic case.

Mr Gibners, who had worked as a mechanic and was about to set up his own business at the time of the crash, has a daughter now aged five.

The child, his partner Evita Paulauska and his parents visit him in the nursing home, counsel said. His parents had moved from Limerick to Co Dublin in the wake of the crash to help care for their son.

Mr Gibners’ family and partner were united in supporting the settlement, counsel added.

Mr Gibners, formerly of Ashfield Green, Drogheda, had, through his father, Leons Gibners, sued the driver of the car, Kanwaldeep Singh, The Haymarket, Drogheda, as a result of the road incident near Marsh Road in the town on August 31st, 2012.

He claimed Mr Singh was driving with excessive speed and failed to take any or any adequate evasive action so as to avoid the crash.

Counsel told the court liability was not an issue.

As a result of the incident, Mr Gibners suffered a severe brain injury, multiple facial fractures, a chest injury and a severe injury to his eye.

He was in a coma afterwards and remains in a minimally conscious state.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Kevin Cross said the crash was a very sad event for the Gibners family. The settlement will provide for Mr Gibners’ needs for the rest of his life, the judge said. He also praised the united support of the family and Ms Paulauska for the settlement.