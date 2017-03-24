Man allegedly linked to Islamic terror seeks Supreme Court hearing

A man with alleged links to Islamic terrorism wants his appeal against the State’s bid to deport him heard by the Supreme Court.

The man, aged in his 50s and living in Ireland for several years, claims he is at serious risk of ill treatment and torture if deported to his native country.

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, claims he is at risk due to his political views.

Earlier this month at the High Court Mr Justice Richard Humphreys dismissed the man’s challenge against the Minister’s decision that he should be deported.

This morning the Judge refused to grant the man permission to bring an appeal before the Court of Appeal.

The judge also ordered that the stay on the man’s deportation be discharged forthwith, and that the reporting restriction on his country of origin be continued for a period of two months after the removal takes place.

In his ruling Mr Justice Humphreys said the man had raised 15 points of law which he claimed were of exceptional public importance arising from the High Court’s dismissal of the man’s challenge.

However, the Judge said no point of law of exception public importance arose. In addition it was not in the public interest that the man be allowed to appeal to the Court of Appeal, the Judge added.

David Leonard Bl for the man said that give the seriousness of the mans claims he will be applying to have his case heard by the Supreme Court on the grounds the appeal raised a point of general public importance.

He asked the judge for a short stay on the deportation order so an application can be made to the Supreme Court to consider the appeal and that his client’s status in Ireland be preserved.

Sinead McGrath Bl for the Minister said that her client could not consent to any such stay, and told the court that the situation in relation to the man’s proposed deportation remained “urgent”.

The Judge adjourned the matter to later today to allow the parties make submissions on whether the court should allow a short stay.

The deportation order was issued after An Garda Siochana informed the Dept of Justice that the man’s activities and associates are “of serious concern” and “contrary to the State’s security”.

The man rejects claims he is involved in terrorism, however during the proceedings the High Court heard that he had been convicted of terrorism offences in France and in his native country.

The man who has been in Ireland for a number of years is currently serving a prison sentence in Ireland for having false travel documents and is due to be released.

The man had claimed his exclusion from the state was unlawful and in breach both EU law and Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

This is because the Irish Refugee Appeals Tribunal, which considered the man’s application for subsidiary protection, found that he would be at risk of serious harm or torture if returned to his native country.