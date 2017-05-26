Man accused of funding Islamic State refused bail

An Irish man accused of funding Islamic State has been refused bail at the High Court.

Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly delivered her judgment on Friday evening saying the refusal of bail is necessary under Section 2A of the Bail Act, having heard evidence from Chief Supt Dominic Hayes.

The section allows a Chief Superintendent to give evidence that the refusal of bail is necessary to prevent the commission of a serious offence.

Hasan Bal (25), formerly living at an address at O’Connell Street in Waterford, faces charges of providing funding for a foreign terrorist group on October 2nd, 2015, and attempting to collect funding for a foreign terrorist group on October 23rd, 2015.

In an aside at the High Court, barrister for the State John Berry said that the book of evidence in relation to the charges against Mr Bal would be served in one month.