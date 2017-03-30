Judge to rule on Denis O’Brien’s case over Dáil statements on Friday

A High Court judge will rule tomorrow on Denis O’Brien’s action over statements made in the Dáil about his banking affairs .

Mr O’Brien’s case, brought against the Clerk of the Dáil and the State, ran for almost seven days before concluding last December.

Legal costs are expected to exceed €1m and liability for those will be decided after judgment is delivered.

Ms Justice Una Ní Raifeartaigh had deferred her judgment until after the High Court ruled on the separate case of former Rehab chief executive Angela Kerins, brought over the conduct of two Dáil Public Account Committee hearings in 2014 concerning payments of public monies to Rehab.

A three judge High Court earlier this year dismissed Ms Kerins’ case, which raised some similar issues relating to the privilege attached to “utterances” in the Oireachtas.

In his action, Mr O’Brien has alleged Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy and Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty “clearly disregarded” the constitutional separation of powers between parliament and the courts when they respectively made statements in the Dáil in May and June 2015.

He claimed the statements, made when he had ongoing High Court proceedings against RTÉ seeking to restrain it publishing details of his banking relationship with State-owned Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, amounted to “unwarranted interference” in the judicial domain.

He also argued that the Dáil Committee on Procedure and Privileges (CPP), which rejected his complaints over the statements, failed to “properly police” the TDs over their statements.

The respondents’ core argument was that the court, as a result of Article 15 of the Constitution, has no jurisdiction to intervene.

They argued Article 15.13, which states members of the Oireachtas are not amenable to any court or authority other than the Houses themselves for “utterances” in the Houses, effectively confers “absolute” immunity from suit over such utterances. They also argued, if Mr O’Brien wins, that would greatly restrict Dáil speech into the future.

Mr O’Brien, the sole witness in the case, told the judge he wanted the court to censure both TDs over their statements and to lay down a line beyond which Dáil deputies cannot go. Both TDs acted “recklessly and maliciously”, he hoped this would never happen again and his case “will change things for the future”, he said.