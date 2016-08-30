Injunctions against ‘Ireland’s Fittest Family’ winners extended

Orders preventing former winners of RTÉ TV programme Ireland’s Fittest Family from trespassing or interfering with receivers appointed over their farm were extended by the High Court on Tuesday.

Receivers Kieran Wallace and David Swinburne, of KPMG, had secured temporary injunctions against Peter Kingston, his wife, Tracey, and their son, Richard, in respect of their 170-acre farm at Crayden Hill, Nohoval, Co Cork.

The receivers, for ACC Loan Management Bank, claimed the Kingstons had in early August unlawfully retaken possession of the farm, which the bank intended to sell to satisfy a €2.4 million debt.

The receivers claimed the Kingstons, who won the RTÉ programme in 2014, were not entitled to retake possession of the land and were trespassing.

Mr Justice Tony O’Connor extended the injunctions until all disputes between the bank and the family are determined by the High Court.

New proceedings

James Doherty SC, who appeared with barrister Stephen B Byrne for ACC, said new related proceedings against the receivers and the bank by the Kingstons had the effect of frustrating the bank’s efforts to sell the lands.