HSE seeks to have ‘very dangerous’ man made ward of court

The High Court has ordered a man described as “very dangerous” should continue to be detained in the Central Mental Hospital, pending a further court hearing this week, rather than be moved to a prison where he is due for release on Friday.

The man, who has a history of mental illness, has been detained in the hospital for several years following convictions for serious criminal offences. Nothing can be published to identify him.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) wants the man to be made a ward of court which means he comes under the protection of the court and of medical experts who have been treating him for years. A decision will then be made about continuing his detention under the Mental Health Act.

The President of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly, was told on Monday by counsel for the HSE that a number of psychiatrists who have been treating him say he is “a very dangerous man”.

His sentence for his crimes is due to end this Friday, before which he must be transferred to a prison.

The court heard that the HSE was seeking an order he remain at the hospital until the application for wardship is heard this Thursday.

Mr Justice Kelly said the HSE knew he was due to be released and could have brought its application much sooner but said he would order his continued detention in the hospital pending the wardship hearing.