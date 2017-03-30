Hotel worker who cut hand on glass awarded €77,000

A hotel worker who sued after cutting his hand on a piece of glass while gathering up till receipts in a busy hotel bar has been awarded some €77,000 by a High Court judge.

Ms Justice Bronagh O’Hanlon said Adam Conway (23) suffered a fairly serious injury and has been left with a zig zag scar on his left ring finger and decreased grip on his left hand.

Mr Conway, Fairyhill, Bray, Co Wicklow, sued Mageiteagain Ltd, in liquidation, Marino Mart, Fairview, Dublin – as owners at the time of the Royal Hotel & Merrill Leisure Club, Main Street, Bray, Co Wicklow – as a result of the accident which occurred in the early hours of January 1st 2014 in the hotel’s Ballroom Bar.

The case was undefended and the court was told it was before the court for assessment of damages only.

Mr Conway will become one of the preferential creditors in the liquidation, the court also heard.

The judge said Mr Conway, an assistant duty manager at the time, was directed to tidy items from around the cash register at the bar.

Deep cut

Unfortunately, a piece of glass was tucked between the receipts and he suffered a deep cut to the ring finger of his left hand, she said.

He was taken to hospital, later had to have surgery and has been left with a significant scar and a decreased grip on his left hand, she said.

In his proceedings, Mr Conway claimed broken glass was permitted to be present at or about the cash register and it was concealed by till receipts.

He further claimed failure to have a safe system of work in or about disposal of broken glass and till receipts and that a hazard or trap had been created at the cash register.

In evidence, Mr Conway said he had missed his third-level exams the following spring as he is left-hand-dominant and could not write. He was three months off work and also has pain if he has to carry heavy items, he said.

Ms Justice O’Hanlon awarded €75,000 general damages and €2,491 special damages.