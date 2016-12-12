High Court shuts down ‘claims harvesting’ website

The High Court has ordered the shutting down of a website involved in what is known as internet “claims harvesting”.

The President of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly, said it was in the interests of the public, and of the legal profession, this “unattractive” practice should not be allowed continue.

The practice involves giving members of the public who are researching the possibility of bringing a legal action the impression they are getting in touch with a law firm when they are not.

It breaches regulations making it unlawful to purport to act as a solicitor and rules governing advertising by lawyers.

Last month, the Law Society brought proceedings against Anthony Russell and his firm Accident Claims Helpline Ltd which operated one of these websites.

‘Unattractive as its name’

Paul Anthony McDermott SC, for the society, said, while Mr Russell did not appear in court and was not represented, he had written saying he did not mean to break the law.

On Monday, Mr Justice Kelly, said, having heard and read evidence on behalf of the society, he would make orders “bringing an end to claims harvesting, a practice which is as unattractive as its name”.

It was in the interests of the public and of the legal profession this should not be allowed continue, he said.

The judge directed that the website “accidentclaimshelpline.ie” be permanently removed and cease operation and that his order apply to any similar website.

He also gave the society liberty to apply to the court again should there be a breach of the order.

Proceedings over a second firm and website involved in alleged claims harvesting were adjourned.