Girl injured when car mounted footpath awarded €90,000

A girl who was injured when a car mounted a footpath where she was walking with her father at St Stephen’s Green in Dublin has settled her High Court action for €90,000.

Leah Wilson (11), of Upper Digges Street, Dublin, was six at the time of the incident in 2012. Through her father, Chris Radley, she sued the driver of the car – Jim Staunton, of Brendan Road, Donnybrook, Dublin – as a result of the accident on April 8th, 2012.

It was claimed she was lawfully a pedestrian on the footpath at or near St Stephen’s Green when the car mounted the footpath and knocked her to the ground.

Leah was unconscious for a brief period and was rushed to hospital, where it was discovered she had fractured her elbow. She later had to have surgery and had wires inserted in the elbow.

Michael Byrne SC, for the girl, said the case was before the court for assessment of damages only.

He said Leah was knocked down in a “very frightening” way on the footpath as she walked with her father.

While she suffered a nasty injury to her arm, she now has a clean bill of health but is left with a surgical scar, he said.

Leah also suffered headaches for a year after the accident but is now completely recovered, has put the matter behind her and is doing well at school, he said.