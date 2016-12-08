Girl injured at leisure centre settles case for €78,000

A girl who sued over an ankle laceration suffered as she got out of a swimming pool has settled her High Court case for €78,000.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told Roisin Clancy has been left with a scar about 5cm long after the accident which occurred when she was aged nine.

Now aged 11, Miss Clancy of Ballyfad, Gorey, Co Wexford, had, through her mother Lisa Clancy, sued SP Sports (Management) Ltd trading as Coral Leisure Centre, Seaview Avenue, Arklow, Co Wicklow, over the accident on August 10th, 2012.

Slipped

It was claimed the girl slipped as she tried to get out of the pool and her leg became trapped between the ladder and the pool wall. It was claimed she suffered a severe laceration to her foot around the ankle and heel from the sharp edge of the ladder.

Conor Halpin SC, for Ms Clancy, said she had eight stitches following the accident and has a scar about 5cm long. While she was not able to participate in sports at school afterwards, she has since gone back to doing everything she likes to do, counsel said.

Mr Justice Cross, who inspected the scar, approved the settlement as a very good one and wished the young girl well into the future.