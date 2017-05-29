Garda awarded more than €50,000 after assault while on duty

A High Court judge has highlighted the courage of a young garda in the execution of her duty with what was daily appearing in the media about members of the force.

Mr Justice Bernard Barton made the remark when awarding Garda Caroline Flynn more than €50,000 compensation for injuries she suffered during an Operation Anvil crackdown on drug barons in 2011.

He said Lucan-based Garda Flynn, despite bleeding from injuries to her face from an assault by a man she had been searching, had pursued him with colleague Garda Suzanne McGrath and arrested him.

“Her actions are indicative of the way in which the vast majority of the gardaí­ carry out their duties,” Judge Barton said. “This case speaks out about the dedication of gardaí­ and the risks they face while doing their duty.”

Barrister John Hayden, who appeared with Michael Leonard of Byrne Carolan and Cunningham solicitors for Garda Flynn, told the court on Monday she had been conducting a search of a suspect when he “whacked” her in the face and ran off.

Judge Barton said Garda Flynn, injured and bleeding from her mouth, could easily have decided not to give chase but had taken off after the man and ultimately succeeded in arresting and charging him with assault of which he had been convicted.

The judge said that during the search Garda Flynn had received a blow to her mouth injuring her left upper incisor which ultimately resulted in damage to a nerve of the tooth, causing her continued severe pain. Despite having to take time off work with severe pain she had returned to duty.

Garda Flynn had told the court she had been part of an Operation Anvil exercise against suspected drug pushers in the Ronanstown-Clondalkin area of Co Dublin when the assault had occurred.

She had been left with sensitivity damage to a nerve which had led to pain shooting up into her cheek. She could no longer take a very cold or hot drink without risking sparking off pain that could last for up to four hours at a time.

Awarding Garda Flynn €35,000 damages for pain and suffering to date and a further €15,000 for pain in the future, Judge Barton directed that if a future stimulation procedure for pain was necessary the €2,000 cost should be borne by the State.

The judge awarded her €3,189 for expenses to date bringing the total award to €53,189 against the Minister for Public Expenditure on the basis that the injuries and assault had been caused maliciously to her in the course of her duty.