Dublin 4 homeowner gets injunction to prevent repossession

The High Court has granted a Dublin 4 homeowner a temporary injunction preventing the City Sheriff from taking possession of the property.

The order was made in favour of Mr Patrick Cronin, who runs a pizza business, in respect of his property at Bloomfield Avenue, Donnybrook Dublin 4.

Seeking the injunction Mr Noel Travers SC for Mr Cronin told the High Court on Thursday that the Sheriff, acting on instructions from financial fund Tanager DAC, planned to take possession of the property on April 19th.

Mr Cronin obtained loans totalling just over €1 million from Bank of Scotland in 2008 to buy the property which he claims is his family home. The loans, which he accepts he defaulted on, were sold on to Tanager DAC. It secured a repossession order in respect of the property in 2014, which Mr Cronin unsuccessfully appealed.

Complex history

Noting that the case had a complex legal history, counsel said Mr Cronin had also brought further proceedings aimed at preventing Tanager from enforcing the repossession order on the grounds the order is flawed and breaches EU laws. He said one of those actions was listed before the Court of Appeal on April 28th. His client wanted an injunction put in place until the appeal court had heard an application for a stay on the repossession order.

Tanager DAC, represented by Nevan Powell, opposed the injunction application.

Counsel said that proceedings challenging the repossession order had previously been before the court and had been determined in favour of his client. Mr Cronin was seeking a third bite of the cherry which he was not entitled to do. It was not accepted the property was Mr Cronin’s family home, counsel added.

The temporary injunction preventing the Sheriff and Tanager from taking possession of the property was granted by Ms Justice Uná Ní Raifeartaigh. The judge said that while she noted the objections and understood the frustration of the financial fund, she was satisfied to grant the injunction.

It is to remain in place until April 28th when related proceedings come before the Court of Appeal.