Djibouti president’s action over Facebook posts struck out

An Irish High Court action by the president of the African state of Djibouti, Ismael Omar Guelleh, over alleged offensive posts about him on Facebook has been struck out.

Mr Guelleh sought several orders in his proceedings, including one restraining Facebook Ireland Ltd publishing or continuing to publish the content of certain Facebook accounts.

He also sought to have the accounts suspended pending the full hearing of the action.

The proceedings also included an application for orders requring Facebook Ireland close the accounts and remove the alleged offending material.

He also sought orders directing disclosure to him of the identities, names, e-mail accounts, telephone numbers, postal address and IP addresses of those associated with the social accounts complained of.

The action was brought before the Irish court because Facebook Ireland Ltd is the designated data processor for all Facebook accounts outside the US and Canada.

When the case returned before Mr Justice Paul Gilligan at the High Court on Thursday, he was told by Jim O’Callaghan SC, for Mr Guelleh, the proceedings could be struck out.

The matter had been mentioned before the High Court on a number of previous occasions.

Mr Guelleh (68) has been president of Djibouti since 1999 when he took over from his uncle, who was the nation’s first leader after it obtained independence in the 1970s.

Also known by his initials IOG, Mr Guelleh has been re-elected on two occasions since coming to power.