Dessie O’Hare fighting extradition on false imprisonment charges

Former INLA man Dessie O’Hare is to fight extradition over his alleged role as the head of a gang accused of the “terrifying” imprisonment of a Dublin family, a court has heard.

Mr O’Hare (60), once known as the ‘Border Fox’, is wanted in the Republic on six charges. He was detained at his home on Slaterock Road in Newtownhamilton, Co Armagh, early on Tuesday morning.

Mr O’Hare is being sought in connection with three counts of false imprisonment, threats to kill, grievous bodily harm and violent disorder.

The alleged offences relate to an incident at Garters Lane in Saggart, south Dublin in June last year.

Mr O’Hare appeared before Belfast Recorders’ Court flanked by prison guards for the first stage of the bid to have him transferred across the Border.

Defence barrister Sean Devine said his client does not consent to extradition.

With the full hearing listed for next month, lawyers representing the High Court in Dublin opposed bail due to the risk of flight.

Stephen Ritchie argued that Mr O’Hare is being sought in connection with serious offences of violence and intimidation. “According to the warrant they would have been terrifying for the victims,” he said. “They involved a gang of which the defendant is accused of being the leader.”

Judge Patricia Smyth was told witnesses have provided strong recognition evidence against Mr O’Hare. CCTV recordings of the alleged incident have also been obtained.

“When the Garda arrived the defendant and five other men ran off through an adjacent golf club,” Mr Ritchie said. “It’s quite clear the defendant did try, and in fact, executed an escape.”

Three co-accused have already been remanded in custody in the Republic.

O’Hare was remanded into custody to be produced again on Friday.