Denis O’Brien to give evidence in challenge to Oireachtas privilege

Businessman Denis O’Brien is due to appear in the High Court on Tuesday to give evidence in his challenge to the legal privilege enjoyed by members of the Oireachtas.

Mr O’Brien objected when, on several dates in May and June 2015, Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy and Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty questioned his purchase of Siteserv (a company involved in the installation of water meters and now known as Actavo) and his banking arrangements with Anglo Irish Bank, later renamed the Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC).

He argued that remarks in the Dáil were in breach of a High Court injunction against RTÉ, and which he said applied to all other media as well, preventing publication of his banking arrangements with IBRC.

Injunction

Following Ms Murphy’s Dáil comments, lawyers for Mr O’Brien threatened other media that they would be in breach of the injunction if they reported what she had said. This was later clarified by the High Court not to be the case.

Lawyers for Mr O’Brien complained about Ms Murphy and Mr Doherty to the Ceann Comhairle and Leas Cheann Comhairle, who are responsible for the running of the Dáil.

On June 15th, 2015, he was told that the Committee on Procedure and Privileges, which rules on the conduct of TDs, found that Ms Murphy had not breached standing orders as her comments were made “on the floor of the House in a responsible manner, in good faith and as part of the legislative process”.

On July 3rd, 2015, Mr O’Brien’s lawyers were told the committee had concluded Mr Doherty’s “exercise of his constitutional freedom of speech” in the Dáil fell outside the scope of, and did not contravene, the standing order regulating debate in the House.

Mr O’Brien alleges that, as far as he is aware, the committee received no submissions from either TD about his complaints before making its findings and, if it had, he was given no opportunity to respond to such submissions. This, he alleges, breaches his right to fair procedures.

He also contends that the original Dáil comments also breached his right to privacy.

Mr O’Brien’s efforts to have three judges hear his case, as well as to call a Harvard University-based US constitutional legal expert, were turned down by the president of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly.