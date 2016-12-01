Denis O’Brien received threats to his life, he tells court

Businessman Denis O’Brien has told the High Court he had received threats to his own life and to that of his family in late May 2015. He received the threats on May 31st 2015 and had reported the threats to the gardai, he said.

He could not pinpoint what prompted the threats to be made by two people, he said. He was not suggesting any TDs were involved in making those threats, the businessman said.

Mr O’Brien has begun giving evidence in his action alleging two TDs “clearly disregarded” the constitutional separation of powers between parliament and the courts when they made statements in the Dail about his banking affairs.

He also claims the Dail Committee on Procedure and Privileges (CPP) failed to “properly police” Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy and Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty in relation to their statements made respectively in May and June 2015.

He wants the court to declare those statements amounted to “unwarranted interference” with the judicial domain because they were made after he had initiated legal proceedings against RTÉ aimed at restraining it broadcasting information about his banking affairs with State-owned Irish Bank Resolution Corporation.

His case is against the CPP and the State who deny his claims. They have also pleaded the matter, due to the separation of powers, cannot be dealt with by the courts.

Mr O’Brien, called by his own side to testify, is the sole witness in the case.

The outcome of the action, expected to finish next week, will rest on Ms Justice Una Ni Raifeartaigh’s interpretation of various Articles of the Constitution, including Article 15 which provides TDs are not “amenable”, except to the Oireachtas, for “utterances” in the Houses of the Oireachtas.

Just after 11am on Thursday, Mr O’Brien, who had arrived at the Four Courts to meet lawyers more than an hour earlier, was called to the witness stand by his counsel Michael Cush SC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr O’Brien had entered Court No 29 just before 11am and sat in the public gallery alongside his communications adviser, James Morrissey. The small courtroom, was packed, mostly with lawyers and media, for his evidence.

Mr Cush said Mr O’Brien had prepared a statement and asked him to confirm its contents were true and accurate. Mr O’Brien said it was. He said he considered it would be bad for a country’s reputation if banking matters were not kept confidential.

He also believed it was wrong to ventilate his personal banking details in the Oireachtas.