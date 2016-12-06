Denis O’Brien aiming to ‘restrict’ Oireachtas speech, court told

Businessman Denis O’Brien’s “target” in his legal action over speeches made in the Dáil on his banking affairs is “future freedom of parliamentary debate”, the State has argued before the High Court.

The court is being asked to delineate what can and cannot be said in future Oireachtas debates and “to endorse the creation of a category of prohibited parliamentary speech”, Maurice Collins SC said.

It was being argued by Mr O’Brien that the constitutional provisions conferring absolute privilege and immunity on parliamentary speech do not apply in this case, he said.

The court was being asked to fall down “a wormhole” where words mean what Mr O’Brien says what they mean, he said. It was being asked to find constitutional provisions “do not mean what they seem clearly to say”.

What Mr O’Brien was seeking, via “a series of superficially skilful subterfuges and sidesteps”, was to have the courts abrogate the parliamentary freedom of speech conferred by the Constitution, he argued.

The effect of what he sought was not just to sanction Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy and Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty over the statements made by them in the Dáil on his banking affairs but “to restrict Oireachtas speech into the future”.

If he succeeded, that would effectively involve “the negation of parliamentary privilege in this jurisdiction.”

“The target of this case is future freedom of parliamentary debate,” he said.

Reckless

Mr O’Brien has invited the court to find the TDs statements were deliberately made to undermine a court order and were, at a minimum, made recklessly, maliciously and in bad faith, he said.

It was “a striking feature” of this case that these assertions about the TDs statements, assertions themselves made under court privilege, were made in circumstances where Mr O’Brien had elected not to sue the TDs personally, or at least directly.

However, both TDs were defendants in the sense that the case is against the Clerk of the Dáil who represents all deputies, he said.

The decision not to sue the TDs was clearly “a tactical procedural decision” because that meant Mr O’Brien was able to argue he was not making them “amenable” to the courts in breach of the Constitution.

Mr Collins on Tuesday began his arguments opposing Mr O’Brien’s action alleging the two TDS “clearly disregarded” the constitutional separation of powers between parliament and the courts in their statements.

In his case against the committee and the State, the businessman wants the court to declare the statements amounted to “unwarranted interference” in the judicial domain.

He also claims the committee failed to “properly police” the TDs over their statements, made in May and June 2015 when he had ongoing High Court proceedings against RTÉ seeking to restrain it publishing details of his banking relationship with State-owned Irish Bank Resolution Corporation.

The case continues.