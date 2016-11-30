Dáil committee failed to police TDs, Denis O’Brien case told

A Dáil committee failed to “properly police” two TDs when they made statements in the House about Denis O’Brien’s banking affairs, the businessman’s lawyer has argued before the High Court.

Michael Cush SC said the courts can intervene when there is a “clear disregard” by members of the Oireachtas of the constitutional separation of powers between the courts and legislature.

This was one of the “extremely rare” cases when there was such a clear disregard by Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy and Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty, counsel said.

Ms Murphy had put further information into the public domain after Mr O’Brien had got an injunction against RTÉ on May 21st, 2015 restraining publication of his banking affairs, counsel said. It was his case she was certainly aware of that injunction as she issued statements and tweets expressing concern about the extent of it.

Ms Murphy had also referred to having “rattled a few cages” as a result of her statements and had said she did not regret that, he said.

Because of a “so-called constitutional crisis” over what the media could report as a result of that injunction, it was also “absolutely certain” Mr Doherty must have been aware of the injunction when he made his “highly detailed” statement on June 9th, 2015, counsel argued.

Unwarranted interference

The constitutional provision that TDs are not “amenable” to the courts for utterances made in the Oireachtas does not prevent the court finding the TDs made an unwarranted interference in the judicial domain, counsel said.

It was also his case the Dáil Committee on Procedure and Privileges (CPP) had failed to “properly police” the TDs in relation to their utterances.

Mr Cush is continuing his opening of Mr O’Brien’s action against the CPP and the State over the statements made by the two TDs about his banking affairs with State-owned Irish Bank Resolution Corporation.

The businessman wants the court to grant various declarations, including those statements substantially determined his case aimed at preventing RTÉ from publishing that information and amounted to “unwarranted interference” with the judicial domain in breach of the separation of powers.

The defendants plead, due to the separation of powers, the courts cannot intervene and Mr O’Brien is not entitled to the declarations sought.

The action, before Ms Justice Una Ní Raifeartaigh, continues and is listed to run for seven days.

Mr O’Brien, the sole witness, will give evidence on Thursday.