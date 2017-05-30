Court told man attacked partner after child interrupted Xbox game

A man allegedly attacked his partner after her nine-year-old daughter interrupted his Xbox gaming session, the High Court in Belfast heard on Tuesday.

Dylan Power beat the woman about the head before stealing her mobile phones and leaving the house in Derry brandishing a knife, prosecutors claimed.

Details of last week’s incident emerged as the 27-year-old Dubliner was refused bail.

Power, faces charges of criminal damage, common assault, theft and possession of an offensive weapon in Derry’s Foyle Park area.

Madam Justice McBride was told the girl approached him in the home as he played the Xbox on May 23rd. A Crown lawyer claimed Power angrily shouted at her: “You spoilt wee f*****, wait your turn.”

He then allegedly directed expletives and abuse at his partner when she challenged him.

According to the prosecutor, Power smashed the Xbox controller and a £500 Samsung Galaxy S7 phone belonging to the woman on the floor. The defendant then grabbed the woman in the kitchen and punched her several times to the face, it was claimed. Her daughter allegedly witnessed the assault and ran screaming for help.

The prosecutor claimed Power grabbed a knife, fled from the house and threatened: “I will stab anyone in front of me.”

Police detained him in the grounds of a college on Bishop Street, allegedly in possession of two Samsung devices belonging to the woman. Power denied ever having taken a knife, the court heard.

Defence counsel David Heraghty revealed that his client moved to Derry to live with the woman eight months ago. He argued that Power does not want to return to the Republic of Ireland and could stay at hostel accommodation.

However, denying bail, the judge ruled there was a risk of flight.