Case concerning power to make children wards of court continues

A case over whether a High Court judge has the power to make two children wards of court, amid allegations of sexual abuse, has been told the DPP has reiterated an earlier decision against prosecuting the children’s parents.

Gardaí investigating the matter, the children’s foster carers and their court-appointed guardian all oppose the children being reunited with their parents while the Child and Family Agency supports reunification, Ms Justice Marie Baker was told.

Rosario Boyle SC, for the foster carers, said a review of the case by the DPP had led to a reiteration of the Director’s decision not to prosecute the parents. An uncle of the children has been charged with “serious offences”, she added.

Gerard Durkan SC, for the court appointed guardian, said the Agency had said last May there should be a risk assessment and a determination of allegations made by two older children against the parents.

The Agency had put itself in a position where a risk assessment was not carried out and has gone ahead with the proposed reunification of the two younger children with their parents without any risk assessment, he said.

“These are not small things regarding the welfare of the children, they are big things,” counsel said.

Mary O’Toole SC, for the father, said the reason the two younger children were returned to care in 2013 was the allegations made by the two older children and there was no complaint then the children were not being properly cared for.

Counsel said the two older boys, and one of the two younger children, want to return to live with their parents. The claims of abuse seemed to have emanated from one of the older boys in particular and were then endorsed by the other. The boy who had made the claims had started to indicate from December 2014 he had not been telling the truth and continued to reiterate the allegations were untrue, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The parents were “not from a particularly socially advantaged position” but had made “enormous strides” after being in “enormous difficulties” in 2011, counsel said. They had “got clean and stayed clean”, shown “enormous character” are committed to their children and their one objective is to have their children returned to them.

The judge was previously told the foster carers went to the High Court last month after being told by social workers that District Court proceedings to keep the children in care were withdrawn by the Agency after 29 days because they were “too toxic and cost too much” and it was concerned they would not reach a conclusion.

On Thursday, Ms Justice Baker resumed hearing the foster carers’ application to have the children made wards of court. The children were due to return to their parents on August 25th, but, under a High Court order, remain with the foster carers pending the outcome of the High Court case.

The core legal issue for the judge to decide is whether the High Court has jurisdiction to make the children wards of court.

Previously, Ms Boyle said the foster carers had no alternative but to come to court to protect the children, taken into care in March 2012 following concerns about substance abuse, domestic violence and neglect.

The foster carers observed sexualised behaviour in the children, and their two older siblings, who were with different foster carers, made allegations of sexual abuse against an uncle, the court was told.

After 18 months, the two younger children were reunited with their parents because the family living conditions had improved, Ms Boyle said. The older siblings then made allegations of sexual abuse against their parents and claimed the parents had also abused the younger children. The parents denied the allegations.

The children were returned to the foster carers in April 2014 and a temporary care order was made for them. Earlier this year, a full care order hearing began, to keep them in care until aged 18 but the agency withdrew the application after 29 days.

Ms Boyle said none of the allegations made may be true or accurate, but in the absence of a proper inquiry, the children should not be returned to their parents.

In submissions on Thursday, Mr Durkan argued the court has not just the power but also a duty to make whatever orders are necessary in the children’s best interests and to protect them.

The hearing continues.