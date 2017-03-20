CAB can sell €500,000 of items linked to Kinahan gang

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has been given permission to proceed with the sale of items, including cars worth some €500,000 which it claims are owned by people linked to the Kinahan crime gang.

Among the parties affected is Liam Byrne whose brother, David, was shot dead in the attack in Dublin’s Regency Hotel in February 2016.

Cab previously secured High Court orders freezing the assets, which belong to 11 people and were seized following raids at various locations in March 2016.

When the matter came before Ms Justice Carmel Stewart on Monday, she lifted a stay on the sale of the seized assets, save on one electric bicycle as an affidavit had been filed in relation to that item by a respondent other than Mr Byrne. At a previous sitting the judge had said she would be lifting the stay save where affidavits had been filed.

Final instructions

The court heard that a large number of the seized items are associated with Mr Byrne. Tony McGillicuddy, for Mr Byrne and another respondent, asked the court to extent the stay for another week so that he could enter into communication with Cab, counsel said, which would be in ease of Cab in terms of helping the sale proceed. He was awaiting final instructions in relation to this.

It was of particular concern that all of the notice parties might have been informed. He said there was not going to be an application objecting to a sale but his client wanted to bring some information in relation to the vehicles to the attention of Cab which could then consider if there may be one notice party that they are not aware of in relation to one vehicle.

There was a concern that another party might seek to make Mr Byrne liable in relation to one vehicle, he said.

Mr McGillicuddy also said he may want be bring a motion at a later date that the proceedings should be held in camera, a point that was repeated by counsel for other respondents also. He said he wanted to notify Cab of certain concerns Mr Byrne had in relation to the publicity attached to the proceedings.

Letter returned

Grainne O’Neill, for Cab, said all the respondents were represented the last time the matter was before the courts. The notice parties had all been notified as directed by the court, although one of the letters sent out had been returned. She said the issue of matters being dealt with in camera would be dealt with when an application was brought before the court.

The court was asked that the sale of a second electric bike not be authorised and was told that an affidavit in relation to this item was being prepared by the party affected. However, this request was not acceded to.

Ms Justice Stewart adjourned the case to April 24th and said any applications in relation to publicity could be made at that point.

At a previous hearing the court was told the vehicles were used by the Kinahan gang as currency for services and for laundering money and were linked to a car sales company which was a “bogus front”. The vehicles were “not of sentimental value” and were “used as assets only”.