Boy settles action against hospital over his birth

A boy who sued over the circumstances of his birth at the Coombe Hospital in Dublin has settled his action on terms including an interim payment of €750,000 to cover him for the next nine years.

Cormac Byrne, now aged seven, has cerebral palsy, but not “in the classical sense” as he does not have motor difficulties, the High Court had heard.

Through his mother, Isolde Byrne, of Woodfield, Scholarstown Road, Rathfarnham, the boy sued the Coombe Hospital over the circumstances of his birth there on December 8th, 2009.

Denis McCullough SC, for the Byrne family, told the court on Thursday the settlement had been agreed after mediation.

Counsel said Cormac has few motor problems and is an affectionate, intelligent boy with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

He said the family’s case was that Cormac had suffered bilateral frontal lobe damage in birth.

Mr McCullough said his side’s case was that there were abnormalities in the CTG trace and Cormac should have been delivered earlier.

An expert at the hospital, a world expert in relation to CTG traces, had contended that the trace in this case was not significantly abnormal, he said.

Settlement

Approving the settlement, which the court was told was on the basis of an 80/20 per cent division of liability against the hospital, Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was a great settlement in the circumstances and praised Cormac’s parents for their care of their son.

When the case comes back before the court in 2026, the court will assess the boy’s future care needs and loss of earnings.