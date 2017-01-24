Boy profoundly injured in crash awarded €3.3 million

A teenage boy who suffered a profound head injury in a road crash a number of years ago has settled his High Court action for €3.3 million.

The boy’s mother was also injured in the crash and died 10 days later in hospital, the court heard.

Because the boy is a ward of court, nothing may be published to identify him.

Liam Reidy SC, for the boy, said he was strapped into a baby seat in the back of the car at the time of the accident and it appeared the roof of the car had come down on top of him.

The boy sued as a result of the accident, in which a car had run into the back of the vehicle driven by his mother, propelling it into the path of another vehicle.

Through his father, he sued two men, the driver and owner of the other car. He alleged failure to stop, slow down, swerve or in any way manage and control the vehicle so as to avoid collision. He also alleged the other car was driven in a careless and inattentive manner.

‘Just’ settlement

Approving the settlement as a “just” result in the case, the president of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly said the boy had been left with the scars of the awful accident.

He praised the boy’s father, who had relocated in his job and put his career on hold to look after his son.

Mr Reidy said the boy suffered a very profound head injury and a CT scan indicated he had a compound skull fracture with fragments of bone going into his brain.

He had undergone surgery to elevate his depressed skull and to remove lodged bone fragments. A subsequent haematoma required another operation and he was in intensive care for some weeks before being transferred to the National Rehabilitation Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has developed epilepsy since the accident and his brain injury causes him major problems in decision-making and interacting with others. In particular, he suffers from profound anxiety and panic attacks, the court heard.

Eyesight issues means he will not be able to drive and his physical problems mean he has never been able to play sport, it was also stated.