Archbishop sued by Church of Ireland minister over job termination

A Dublin-city based Church of Ireland minister has brought High Court proceedings aimed at preventing what he claims is the termination of his employment.

The action has been brought by Rev Obinna Ulogwara against the Most Reverend Dr Michael Jackson who is the Archbishop of Dublin and Bishop of Glendalough, Primate of Ireland and Metropolitan.

The action arises out of the church’s decision to annex the Dublin parish at which Rev Ulogwara has been working since 2010.

Rev Ulogwara is a priest of the Church of Ireland and a Bishop’s curate based at the Parish of St George and St Thomas in Dublin’s north inner city.

The father of four schoolchildren is also the Church of Ireland chaplain to the Mater hospital, Temple Street children’s hospital and Mountjoy Prison.

In his action Rev Ulogwara says he had sought assurances from the Archbishop about his future after the decision in relation to the parish was taken, but claims he has not been given any.

He claims that the absence of assurances have left him in a position where he fears he will be left without a ministry, employment and potentially a place to live.

Such a situation, he claims, would mean he would not be able to support his family, something he said would be “catastrophic” for them.

Injunction

Represented by Ken Fogarty SC, appearing with James Doran Bl and instructed by solicitor Dylan Macaulay, Rev Ulogwara seeks various orders including an injunction restraining the defendant from refusing to continue his employment on a permanent and ongoing basis.

He also wants an order requiring the defendant to continue to pay him.

The application came before Mr Justice Tony O’Connor during Thursday’s vacation sitting of the High Court.

Counsel said the injunction proceedings were brought after undertakings sought in relation to his client’s position were not forthcoming from solicitors acting for the Archbishop.

The Judge granted Rev Ulogwara’s lawyers permission to serve short notice of the proceedings against the defendant. Permission was granted on an ex-parte basis, where only one side was present in court.

The Judge said he could understand the position Rev Ulogwara says he finds himself in, however he was reluctant to grant any injunctions without the other side being present before the court.

The court also noted that Rev Ulogwara had been invited to meet representatives of the Archbishop.

The judge adjourned the matter to a date in early May.

The High Court heard Rev Ulogwara receives a payment of €39,000 per year, plus allowances of €10,000. He, his wife and their family also reside at accommodation on Lower Drumcondra Road provided by the church.

He claims that following a review the church decided that his parish is to cease to exist, and merge with the neighbouring North Strand parish, from Sunday, April 23rd.

The church made the decision because the parish is unable to finance ongoing ministry.

Rev Ulogwara claims that he sought assurances from the church about his future, but claims he has not got any.

He engaged solicitors to act on his behalf and says he cannot understand why his requests about his future had received no response.

The absence of a response he claims has been damaging to his wellbeing and integrity, and amounts to what he says is a breach of his contract of employment.

He claims that he has informed the Archbishop that as a Bishop’s curate he cannot be removed from office unless he is offered an equivalent position and payment somewhere else.