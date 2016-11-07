Application to bankrupt Mick Wallace adjourned at High Court

The High Court has adjourned for a month an application to bankrupt Independent TD Mick Wallace.

The application arises out of a €2m judgment obtained earlier this year against him by a company called Promontoria (Aran) Ltd which took over the TD’s debt to Ulster Bank.

Edward Farrelly BL, for Promotoria, told Ms Justice Caroline Costello that Mr Wallace’s counsel was looking for a six week adjournment of the application. While he was entitled to such an adjournment, his side was seeking that the adjournment should only be for three weeks, counsel said.

Mr Wallace was present in court for the brief hearing and at this stage of the bankruptcy process is entitled to anonymity. He appeared in the court list only under his initials, which is normal for new bankruptcy applicants.

Keith Farry BL, for Mr Wallace, said his client was waiving his anonymity but he needed six weeks to give him time to engage with an insolvency practioner. There was “a significant amount of work to be done” in the six weeks and there was no realism to a three week period, he said.

When the judge said she would put it in for December 12th, Mr Farry said his client would be in difficulty on that date and just in case there is progress in the matter, he sought the 19th.

Ms Justice Costello said it was not a case which would be heard on a Monday list anyway, give the size of the papers in the case, and it would not therefore be necessary for Mr Wallace to be present on that date.

The judge agreed to put the case in for December 5th when the court could be informed of any progress.

Up until 2014, a TD would automatically lose his seat if declared bankrupt but that is no longer the case.

Promontoria is owned by US funds giant Cerberus, the same fund that was at the centre of allegations made in the Dáil by Mr Wallace in relation to the acquisition of Nama’s €5.7bn Northern Ireland portfolio. The substance of those allegations is now subject to a number of investigations in the UK and the US.

Promontoria (Aran) Ltd acquired the €2m Wallace debt from Ulster Bank last year. The loans are linked to M&J Wallace, one of Mr Wallace’s pre-crash Dublin businesses, but are also understood to be backed by personal guarantees, leaving the TD liable if the business could not pay the debt.