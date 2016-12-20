Apollo House: Receivers seek court order to regain possession

Receivers appointed over Apollo House in Dublin city have applied to the High Court regain possession of the property.

In a widely publicised move last weekend the building located just off Tara Street in Dublin was taken over by activists and offered as accommodation to the homeless.

As a result insolvency practioners Tom O’Brien and Simon Coyle, who were appointed joint receivers over the building by Nama, have launched proceedings seeking to end the occupation which they say is a form of political protest.

The receivers say they are “sympathetic to the plight of the homeless” but the occupation of the 10 storey former office building which has been organised by the Home Sweet Home group is illegal.

They also say there are a number health and safety issues concerns with the building that make it unsuitable for use as a shelter.

Rossa Fanning SC for the receivers told the court that due to the occupation the building, which has been vacant since mid-2015, no longer has fire insurance and that its public liability insurance will lapse on in mid-January unless the receivers are able to regain possessing.

His clients have also been in contact with Dublin City Council who have informed them that there is suitable accommodation in the city centre for the number of rough sleepers in the city.

As a result of the occupation the receivers, who want to sell the property, are seeking injunctions requiring all those in occupation to vacate the building.

Mr Justice Paul Gilligan granted lawyers for the receivers’ permission to serve short notice of the injunction proceedings on solicitors purportedly representing the occupiers.

The judge noted the health and safety concerns and the matter is due before the court again tomorrow.