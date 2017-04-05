Angela Kerins gets most of her legal costs in failed case against PAC

The Dáil Public Accounts Committee (PAC) must pay two thirds of the costs of former Rehab CEO Angela Kerins failed case over its conduct of hearings concerning public monies paid to the Rehab group, the High Court has ruled.

The costs of the case, which ran for ten days with another four days spent on pre-trial matters, are estimated at upwards of €700,000.

After delivering their judgment last January, the President of the High Court, Mr Justice Peter Kelly, Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy and Mr Justice Séamus Noonan heard arguments on costs issues.

The PAC and State sought their costs against Ms Kerins on the basis the court had rejected her claims. John Rogers SC, for Ms Kerins, asked the court not to apply the normal rule that costs go to the winning party and instead award Ms Kerins her costs against the PAC.

Her case involved issues of “crucial constitutional importance” related to the right of a citizen appearing before an Oireachtas committee to vindicate their good name where it is damaged before the Committee acting outside its jurisdiction, he argued.

Brian Kennedy SC, for the PAC, argued there were no special circumstances to justify departing from the normal costs rule. The court was not dealing with uncharted constitutional terrain here and the “core” of the case was a claim for damages for Ms Kerins’ benefit.

Given the finding the courts cannot analyse what is said in parliament, it would not be appropriate to “penalise” the PAC in some way over the conduct of the hearings, counsel added.

Conor Power SC, for the State parties, also sought costs against Ms Kerins.

Giving their reserved ruling today, the court ruled it should depart from the normal rule and make limited orders for costs in favour of Ms Kerins against the PAC.

It cannot be gainsaid much of what was put to her and said about her was damaging to her reputation personally and professionally and this case was a proportionate response to what took place the PAC, it said.

Ms Kerins raised issues of importance and “some novelty concerning those who appear before the PAC voluntarily and the issues concerning PAC’s conduct of its business were important.

The case also raised important issues concerning the interpretation of the immunity against suit conferred by the Constitution on what is said in parliament and before its committees.

The court accepted Ms Kerins had a personal interest in bringing the case but said it was still a proportionate response to what occurred before the PAC.

The justice of the case will be met if she gets two thirds of her costs against the PAC and the court would make no order for costs against the State.

In her action, Ms Kerins claimed two PAC hearings on February 27th and April 10th 2014, when she was questioned about her €240,000 annual salary and other matters, amounted to a “witch hunt” against her. The PAC argued it is entitled to scrutinise how public funds are spent when some €80 million public monies are paid annually to Rehab companies.

In its judgment on the case, the court ruled, because the Constitution confers absolute privilege on “utterances” in the Oireachtas and the PAC was making no “determination” in relation to Ms Kerins, the courts cannot intervene in relation to how the two hearings in 2014 were conducted.

If members of the Oireachtas were constrained in their speech as Ms Kerins alleged, “the effective functioning of parliament would be impaired in a manner expressly forbidden in absolute terms by the Constitution”, it held.