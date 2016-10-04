Angela Kerins’ case against PAC resumes at High Court

The High Court hearing of Angela Kerins’ case against the Public Accounts Committee will resume on Tuesday morning.

The former CEO of charity Rehab claims the PAC acted outside its powers during a hearing she attended in February 2014 to discuss the charity’s spending of State funds.

She claims the conduct of the hearings was outside PAC’s jurisdiction and unlawful.

She is claiming damages on grounds including alleged personal injury, loss of reputation and loss of career.

In opposing her case, PAC argues it has an important democratic function to rigorously scrutinise expenditure of public funds.