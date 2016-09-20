Alan Bradley granted bail pending outcome of challenge to imprisonment

Alan Bradley, jailed for conspiring to steal from a security van transporting almost €1 million in cash, has been granted bail pending the outcome of a legal challenge against his continued imprisonment.

Bradley (42) of Churchfields, Kentstown, Co Meath, with his brother Wayne, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Criminal Court to conspiring to steal cash from Chubb Ireland in November 2007 at Tesco, Celbridge, Co Kildare.

He had been sentenced in April 2012 to nine years, dating from February 14th, 2012, with the final two years suspended. This had subsequently been reduced on appeal to eight years with 18 months suspended.

Bradley, who claims that he is entitled to a third off his sentence for undergoing several courses in prison, applied to the Minister for Justice seeking enhanced remission, but had twice been refused.

He has launched a High Court challenge against the Minister seeking to quash that decision. If granted the additional time off his sentence which he claims he is entitled to, he would have been released in June last.

At the High Court on Tuesday, Ms Justice Miriam O’Regan heard that while the State is opposing Alan Bradley’s action, it was consenting to him being released on bail until the action has been determined.

Micheál P. O’Higgins SC, said the conditions of Mr Bradley’s bail include that he is to reside at his home in Kentstown and be the subject of a curfew where he must remain in his home between 11pm and 7am. His passport was surrendered and he undertook not to leave the jurisdiction.

Bradley is also to sign in weekly at Ashbourne Garda station. He is also to supply the gardaí with his mobile phone number within 24 hours of his release from prison and he must also provide his own bond of €1,000 plus a further €2,000 as an independent surety.

Alice Fawcitt SC, appearing with barrister Peter Leonard for the State, said the State would be seeking an early hearing of the matter. Bradley says he is entitled to enhanced remission on grounds including that he has engaged in crime awareness, anger management and peace education programmes to help facilitate an early release.

He also says he has the skill set to start his own business on release in personal training and event management which, he believed, made him less likely to reoffend and better able to integrate into the community.

On the basis of a one-third remission Alan Bradley claims he should have been released from Portlaoise Prison towards the end of June last. If granted the normal one-quarter remission he would be entitled to his freedom this coming December.