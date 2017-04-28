Action settled against HSE over death of woman for €550,000

The family of a young mother who died of acute bacterial meningitis just days after she had presented at a hospital emergency department with an ear ache has settled a High Court action against the HSE for €550,000.

Ann Marie Copse (23) died on February 14th, 2012 , of a bacterial meningitis infection which, the court heard, was “rampant”.

Her father, Donal Copse, was in the High Court on Friday as the family settled the action against the HSE over the treatment of Ms Copse when she initially presented to the Mid Western Regional Hospital, Limerick, with a serious pain in her ear.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told that Ms Copse’s daughter, Lauren, was only five years at the time of her mother’s death. The judge heard Mr Copse and his wife Mary have taken care of their granddaughter since.

Mr Copse, of Newcastle West, Co Limerick, had sued the HSE over the care his daughter received when she was referred by her GP to the Limerick hospital with the pain in her ear on February 9th, 2012.

Antibiotic treatment

It was claimed there was a failure to manage Ms Copse’s treatment, examination and diagnosis properly or at all, and an alleged failure to admit her on February 9th, 2012, and instigate intravenous antibiotic treatment.

It was also claimed an alleged incorrect diagnosis of Ms Copse’s condition was made on February 9th, but, when she returned to the hospital on February 11th, a diagnosis of meningitis was made.

Mr Justice Cross was told by Michael Counihan SC, for the family, there was an admission of liability in relation to breach of duty concerning the care of Ms Copse on February 9th, 2012.

He said the dispute in the case would have been in relation to what caused Ms Copse’s death. His side’s experts would have said, if treated on February 9th, 2012, and bombarded with intravenous antibiotics, Ms Copse may have survived but might have been impaired. Had the case proceeded to hearing that would have been disputed by the other side.

Correct diagnosis

Mr Counihan said the correct diagnosis of meningitis was made on February 11th, 2012, and treatment commenced, but it was too late and Ms Copse succumbed to the infection three days later.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was a very good one and he commended the Copse family for the care they have given their granddaughter, who he heard was doing very well.

He also sympathised with the family on its loss.