First trial opens at new Special Criminal Court

The first trial at the second Special Criminal Court opened in Dublin on Thursday when a Dublin man denied membership of a dissident republican terrorist organisation.

The second Special Criminal Court became operational last April and held its first sitting in May, but has not dealt with any trials until Thursday.

Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald said the establishment of a second non-jury court was necessary to deal with the backlog of cases in the court which meant a delay of up to two years in cases coming to trial.

Ryan Glennon (25), of Macken Villas, Macken Street, Dublin 2, pleaded not guilty to membership of an illegal organisation styling itself the Irish Republican Army, otherwise Óglaigh na hÉireann, otherwise the IRA on May 13th, 2015.

Prosecuting counsel, Tara Burns SC, said that the court would hear the belief evidence of a Garda Chief Superintendent that Mr Glennon was a member of an illegal organisation on the date in question.

She said the court would also hear supporting evidence of that belief relating to a search of a property at Courtown, Co Wexford on May 13th, 2015. She said that a large quantity of explosives was found at that property and there would be evidence connecting Mr Glennon to the property.

Ms Burns said the court would also hear evidence of surveillance of Mr Glennon and two other individuals carried out by gardai on May 9th, 2015. The same three people were also seen together on dates in March and April, 2015.

Counsel said that during interviews carried out after his arrest Glennon failed to answer material questions and the court would be entitled to draw inferences from that.

The trial before Mr Justice Robert Eagar, presiding with Judge Sinéad Ní Chúlachái and Judge James Faughnan is expected to last two weeks.