Ex-Sinn Féin councillor, who waterboarded man, granted rare ‘Newton hearing’

A former Sinn Féin councillor who waterboarded and threatened to kill a man who he believed was trying to defraud him has been granted a hearing to settle disputed evidence in the case.

The Special Criminal Court on Tuesday directed that a “Newton hearing” take place on Wednesday morning to resolve the conflict on the facts in the case.

The court heard that “Newton hearings” are “extraordinarily rare” but it would be permitted in this case in the interests of justice.

Members of the gardaí at Jonathan Dowdall’s house on the Navan Road in north Dublin in March, 2016.

Last month, footage recorded on a mobile phone was shown to the court of Jonathan Dowdall (38) wearing a balaclava and holding a tea-towel to the man’s face before pouring water over his head.

The court heard that Jonathan Dowdall believed the victim, Alexander Hurley, was pretending to be a barrister and that he was seeking Dowdall’s bank details in order to defraud him.

The two men had met after Dowdall had advertised a motorbike for sale on donedeal.ie.

Jonathan Dowdall, with an address at Navan Road, Dublin 7 and his father Patrick Dowdall (59), of the same address, had both admitted to falsely imprisoning Alexander Hurley by detaining him without his consent at Navan Road, Dublin 7 on January 15th, 2015.

Both men had also pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Mr Hurley at the same place on the same date.