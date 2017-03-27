Ex-Sinn Féin councillor pleads guilty to threat to kill man

A former Sinn Féin councillor and his father have pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to falsely imprisoning and threatening to kill another man.

Jonathan Dowdall (38) and Patrick Dowdall (59), both of Navan Road, Dublin 7, both admitted to falsely imprisoning Alexander Hurley by detaining him without his consent at Navan Road, Dublin 7 on January 15th, 2015.

Both men also pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Mr Hurley at the same place on the same date.

Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy, presiding at the three-judge, non-jury court, remanded the men in custody until April 28th, when they will be sentenced.

Michael O’Higgins SC, representing Jonathan Dowdall, said that a psychological report would be prepared on behalf of his client.

Vincent Heneghan SC, for the State, said that the DPP would be seeking a victim impact statement.