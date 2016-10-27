Woman jailed for stealing from bishop’s unlocked car

A woman has been sentenced to six months in prison for stealing from Bishop of Cloyne William Crean and handling stolen property.

Leanna Hughes (22), of Garryduff, Paulstown, Kilkenny, admitted to the offences at Kilkenny District Court on Thursday.

The court heard that on May 28th last the bishop parked his car in the St Mary’s Cathedral car park in Kilkenny and left it unlocked. He realised the following day that his attire had been stolen from the boot of his car. The missing items included two crosses and chains, white robes and a signet ring.

Hughes was was searched on May 30th under the Misuse of Drugs Act and the signet ring and chains were found.

She told gardaí where the bishop’s attire and other property was.

Hughes also admitted to stealing property at Mac Donagh Junction on May 30th. She was seen with a suitcase full of clothes which was taken from a bus. The property was not recovered.

Hughes has 43 previous convictions, 32 of which are under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

The court heard she was in the “throes of heroin addiction” at the time and has been addicted to alcohol and drugs since the age of 13. She is currently in custody.

Judge Colin Daly sentenced Hughes to six months in prison.